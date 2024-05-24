Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBIO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 131.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBIO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 28.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $44.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.08.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.06 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

