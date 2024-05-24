Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $837,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $41,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth $63,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 2.4 %

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

