Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 11,733.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 465,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,465,000 after purchasing an additional 461,109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $10,944,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 218,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,495,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THG stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.67. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. Analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 76.23%.

In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total transaction of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

THG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

