Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,911 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ball were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 40.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

Ball Price Performance

BALL stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Ball declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

