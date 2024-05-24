Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Entegris were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Entegris alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entegris by 9,839.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,888,000 after buying an additional 694,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 988,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,840,000 after purchasing an additional 321,146 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth $18,275,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Entegris by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,271,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Entegris by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 159,368 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.67.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.38 and its 200 day moving average is $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Activity at Entegris

In other Entegris news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.