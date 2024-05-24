Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $824,000 Investment in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of REV Group by 193.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group during the third quarter valued at $230,000.

NYSE REVG opened at $26.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40. REV Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $27.31.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. REV Group had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $586.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. REV Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

