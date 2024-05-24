Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 9,827 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $41.88 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

ST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In other news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

