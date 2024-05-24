Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,441 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Viper Energy were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,827,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 650,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 70,815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 544,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 301,288 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the third quarter valued at $6,552,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Viper Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viper Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. Viper Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $41.22.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $205.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.63 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts expect that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Viper Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 2.9%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

