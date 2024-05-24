Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Bank by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 760,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CADE. TheStreet lowered Cadence Bank from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $437.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.18 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.95%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

