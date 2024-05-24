Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,030 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Clorox were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,897 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.43.

NYSE:CLX opened at $131.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.21 and a 200-day moving average of $144.78. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 248.70%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

