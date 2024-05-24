Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,514 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,514 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $169,012.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $169,012.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,931 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $135,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101. 10.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day moving average is $65.87. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $75.90.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.18.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

