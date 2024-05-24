Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $812,000 Position in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBK. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in FB Financial by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in FB Financial by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBK opened at $37.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $26.43 and a 12 month high of $41.00.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $107.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

FBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FB Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Hovde Group raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stephens raised shares of FB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

