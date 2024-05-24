Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 131.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $544,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,605,587.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,219,700 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $111.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.45.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

