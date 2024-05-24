Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNV opened at $38.87 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.49.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.20). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $537.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

