TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGNA. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in TEGNA by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 925.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 437.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $493,507.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,420,283.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 32,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $493,507.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,420,283.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,656 shares of company stock worth $1,990,220. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.87.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

