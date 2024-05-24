Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CAO Sells $200,818.00 in Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,572. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Terex Stock Performance

TEX opened at $60.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.69. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terex

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terex by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Terex during the third quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Terex by 202.2% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Terex during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

