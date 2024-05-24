Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Terreno Realty Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $66.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

About Terreno Realty



Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also

