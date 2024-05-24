The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Addison Capital Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

