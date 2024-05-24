The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 291.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Beer

In other news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $30,652.49. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,231.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAM stock opened at $267.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.05 and a fifty-two week high of $395.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.74.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boston Beer

About Boston Beer

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.