The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The China Fund were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The China Fund by 466.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in The China Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The China Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 52,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The China Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,374,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,666,000 after acquiring an additional 71,428 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CHN opened at $11.06 on Friday. The China Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05.

The China Fund Profile

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

