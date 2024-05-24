The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,094 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in The GEO Group were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,012,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,624,000 after acquiring an additional 63,101 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 76,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group Stock Down 2.2 %

The GEO Group stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The GEO Group news, CFO Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reduced their target price on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

See Also

