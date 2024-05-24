The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Insider Katherine Barton Sells 67,930 Shares

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) insider Katherine Barton sold 67,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $188,166.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 933,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,423.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HNST opened at $2.66 on Friday. The Honest Company, Inc. has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Honest had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $90.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.54 million. On average, analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HNST shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.55.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in Honest by 1.3% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 415,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honest by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 197,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,685 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Honest by 57.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 13,130 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

