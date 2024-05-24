The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,092.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WU. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 120.76%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.62%.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

