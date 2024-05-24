Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 139.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $40.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $229.54 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.87. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $32.57 and a one year high of $42.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.92.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

