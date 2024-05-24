Towercrest Capital Management Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Towercrest Capital Management lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,866 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $173.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $178.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock worth $31,178,987. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.60.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

