Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 43,448 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,328% compared to the average daily volume of 3,042 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Papa John’s International Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $47.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.04. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,579.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,797.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,228.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,368,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after acquiring an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Papa John’s International by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Papa John’s International by 731.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after acquiring an additional 54,949 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Papa John’s International by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares during the period.

Papa John’s International Company Profile



Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

