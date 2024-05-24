Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Trex alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 6,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TREX. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.47.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trex Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:TREX opened at $87.12 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $101.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $373.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.