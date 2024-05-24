Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TY. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2,793.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 200,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after purchasing an additional 193,854 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 567,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after purchasing an additional 121,196 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter worth approximately $1,938,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the third quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 113.6% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 54,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,018 shares in the last quarter. 10.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TY opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

