Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $274,707,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $77,574,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 196.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,904,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,583 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,448,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth about $18,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

