UBS Group Increases NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $1,200.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker's stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $410.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,125.95.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $1,037.99 on Thursday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $298.06 and a 1-year high of $1,063.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $889.46 and its 200 day moving average is $698.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA shares are going to split before the market opens on Monday, June 10th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, June 10th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 10th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.98. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 122.24% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,278 shares of company stock worth $44,714,198. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

