UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in UGI by 503.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,904,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 67.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,372,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,560,000 after buying an additional 951,405 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 309.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,175,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,033,000 after buying an additional 888,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,255,000 after buying an additional 781,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $16,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Price Performance

UGI stock opened at $24.44 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $29.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.21.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. UGI had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. UGI’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -365.84%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.