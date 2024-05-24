Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,249 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $49.25.

Insider Activity at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $444.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.99 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,829. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,829. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,782. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UCTT

Ultra Clean Profile

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.