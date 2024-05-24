Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,249 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.
Ultra Clean Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of Ultra Clean stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $49.25.
In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,829. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,829. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian E. Harding sold 11,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,144.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,782. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
