Unilever (LON:ULVR) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 5,100 ($64.82) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 3,600 ($45.75).
Several other analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($63.04) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($58.46) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.21) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Unilever Stock Performance
Unilever Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 36.74 ($0.47) per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.47. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,681.82%.
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
