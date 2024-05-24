Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Marc Whitten Sells 86,768 Shares

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Marc Whitten sold 86,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $1,787,420.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,149.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Marc Whitten sold 7,232 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $235,473.92.

Unity Software Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE U opened at $19.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of U. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $379,180,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Unity Software by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Unity Software by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Unity Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

