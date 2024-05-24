V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.59.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. V.F. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 59,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 397,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 48,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

