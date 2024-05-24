V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by TD Cowen from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.59.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. V.F. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.65.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that V.F. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the first quarter worth $161,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 322.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 183,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 140,323 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of V.F. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 442,206 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of V.F. by 302.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 136,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

