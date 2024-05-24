Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,965,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after acquiring an additional 142,106 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vale by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VALE stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

