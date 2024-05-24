Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 1,517 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 156.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.32 and a 200 day moving average of $224.40. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.63 and a fifty-two week high of $303.57.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VMI. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Valmont Industries

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.