Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 7,213 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 84.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,526,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,248,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after acquiring an additional 961,420 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,660,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,456,000 after acquiring an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.13.

STAG stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

