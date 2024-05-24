Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,856.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,866,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,757 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $66,346,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 11.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,470,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,366,000 after buying an additional 1,415,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 485.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,584,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after buying an additional 1,313,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.77. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $36.76.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.