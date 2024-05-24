Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 43 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of argenx by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of argenx by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the third quarter worth $28,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARGX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $521.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.68.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $361.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $378.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.49. argenx SE has a twelve month low of $327.73 and a twelve month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that argenx SE will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

