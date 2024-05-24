Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Cuts Stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,732 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 129,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 62,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.22 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.99%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.13%.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

