Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Lancaster Colony by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after buying an additional 112,696 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth $1,388,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 36,671 shares during the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $185.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.63. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $215.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.69%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

