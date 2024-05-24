Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 292,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 7.8% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TransUnion by 22.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $42.09 and a 52-week high of $82.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total value of $943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,522 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

