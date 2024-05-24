Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $545,000 Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.4% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $153.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $121.85 and a 52-week high of $168.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.98 and a 200-day moving average of $155.10.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

