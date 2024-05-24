Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 1,063.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 117.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 4,634 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $672,347.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,799.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,200 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $476,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,454.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,334 shares of company stock worth $6,467,171. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $147.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.18. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.63 and a twelve month high of $151.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.40 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ATR. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

