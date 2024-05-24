Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 56,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 36,222 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 31,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 356,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after buying an additional 268,913 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,763,000 after buying an additional 38,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.89. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $50.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.83.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.