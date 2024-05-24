Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,569.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 267,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 251,424 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 776,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,267,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,086,000 after purchasing an additional 454,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 466.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 96,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 79,808 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 24,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $493,086.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,877.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $2,035,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,297 shares in the company, valued at $7,433,793.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI stock opened at $20.48 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.40 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 68.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

