Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,037 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 704,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,280,000 after purchasing an additional 359,527 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 128.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after buying an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in EnerSys by 36.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 852,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after acquiring an additional 226,630 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 321.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 273,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 208,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 111.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,003,000 after acquiring an additional 111,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.24 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

