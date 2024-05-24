Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Ternium by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 63.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.
Ternium Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $43.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ternium from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ternium
About Ternium
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ternium
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.